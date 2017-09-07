Pasco to open storm shelter for sex offenders

Satellite image of Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Handout, 2017 NOAA)

Pasco County will set aside space in one of its shelters for registered sex offenders, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's spokesman Kevin Doll told our news partners at TBO.com, ""They need someplace to go just like any other citizen."

The offenders will be "segregated" from other evacuees at Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd.

The decision comes a day after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said sex offenders and predators would not be allowed inside his county's shelters.

The Sheriff's Offices in Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties told TBO they will not check IDs at local shelters. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office referred that question to another agency.

