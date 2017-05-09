Passenger arrested after brawl on Southwest flight

A passenger was arrested after a brawl on an airplane. (Photo: @nickkrause08)

BURBANK (CBS SF) — A passenger aboard an Oakland-bound flight from Dallas was arrested after a vicious brawl with another passenger during a stopover in Burbank in an incident caught on camera.

It happened Sunday on a Southwest Airlines flight as the plane was taxiing at the Burbank airport.

In a video posted on the Twitter account of @nickkrause08, the two men are seen grappling in the aisle and rolling into a seat on top of a flight attendant trying to break them apart.

One of them eventually gets the upper hand and began raining punches on the other man. Eventually, other passengers intervene and stop the onslaught.

Burbank police said they arrested 37-year-old Chaze Mickalo Cable of Lancaster, Los Angeles County. The unidentified victim suffered a contusion on his eye, a chipped tooth and a laceration on his nose.

Cable was facing assault and battery charges and was being held on $50,000 bail.

It was not clear what started the fight or if the men knew each other.

The plane eventually took off again for Oakland.

Southwest Airliines released a statement:

We’re grateful to our Employees who quickly reacted to break up a fight involving three Customers on Sunday, May 7. The altercation occurred during the deplaning of flight 2530 in Burbank after the routine flight landed safely from Dallas. Local law enforcement responded following the incident, arresting one of the passengers. One Customer had minor injuries, but was able to travel onward. We have no other reports of injuries. Our Employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt Hospitality on nearly 4000 flights to nearly the half-million Customers who fly Southwest every day.

