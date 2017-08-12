Passenger injured in fight with Uber driver in St. Petersburg dies, say police

(Photo: MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images)

An Uber passenger who fought with a driver has died, St. Petersburg police said.

Terry Lynn Kimball, 56, received serious brain trauma in the fight at Quick Pick Foods, 800 58th St. N., over the route the driver was taking.

The driver has not been charged. We are withholding his name because no charges have been filed.

The investigation is continuing.

