PCSO looking for Winn Dixie grand theft suspect

Screenshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office surveillance video.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Police continue to search for a suspect who took off with over $1,000 worth of store merchandise at a Winn Dixie on February 17, 2017. The Winn Dixie is located at 1296 County Rd. 1 in Dunedin.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the suspect came into the store with two young children and placed several items including baby formula in her cart.

She left the store in a short period of time without paying for any of the items in her cart, driving off in a gold four-door Chevrolet Malibu.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic with darker hair who was wearing a blue shirt, blue athletic pantsuit, and red slippers.

Any information, contact the Burglary/Pawn Unit Corporal H. Tsanakaliotis at (727) 582-5743.

© 2017 WTSP-TV