Tampa Police have closed down EB Busch Blvd. at N. 15th St. to investigate a pedestrian fatality. (Photo: Sky10)

TAMPA -- Police are on scene of a pedestrian fatality on Busch Blvd.

Eastbound lanes of Busch Blvd. are closed at N. 15th Street as police investigate the crash.

Police ask for drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)