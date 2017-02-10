Pedestrian fatally struck by car in St. Pete

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 47-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car after he walked into oncoming traffic while crossing 49th Street North on Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said Cory N. Crittendon was walking across the street near 47th Avenue N. when he was hit by a Ford Ranger driven by Michael Bergman, 52, of Pinellas Park around 8:33 a.m.

Crittendon suffered fatal injuries and was transported to Northside Hospital where he later died.

FHP said there were no charges filed in this incident.

(© 2017 WTSP)