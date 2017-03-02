Pedestrian killed in St. Pete crash

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash at 4th and Gandy in St. Pete.
Police say around 11 p.m. Thursday night, a truck hit and killed a pedestrian.
The road was shut down for several hours but it reopened around 4:30 Friday morning.
#Pinellas A fatal pedestrian crash closed down EB Gandy Blvd at 4th St overnight. Lanes just opened, but police may still be in the shoulder— 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) March 3, 2017
