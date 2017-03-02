WTSP
Pedestrian killed in St. Pete crash

WTSP 4:59 AM. EST March 03, 2017

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash at 4th and Gandy in St. Pete.

Police say around 11 p.m. Thursday night, a truck hit and killed a pedestrian. 

The road was shut down for several hours but it reopened around 4:30 Friday morning. 

 

