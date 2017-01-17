Pedestrian struck by car in St. Petersburg

A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, about 3:30 p.m., 58-year-old James Kellett, of St. Petersburg, was standing in the roadway next to the median on the north side of the 54th Avenue North and Seminole Boulevard intersection.

Meanwhile, 65-year-old Zinaida Kopriva, of Seminole, was driving her 2010 Honda Fit eastbound on 54th Avenue North, when she made a left northbound turn onto Seminole Boulevard, with a green traffic light.

Witnesses said Kellett left the painted safety zone and began walking eastbound across Seminole Boulevard, into the path of Kopriva's Honda, which struck him.

Kellett was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.



Paramedics responded and transported Kellet to Bayfront Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that Kopriva showed no signs of impairment and she appeared to be driving the speed limit.

The investigation continues.



