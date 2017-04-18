People rescued from burning sailboat off Coquina Key

St Pete Fire Rescue is working a boat fire in which one person was burned. (Photo: St. Pete Fire Rescue)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two people were rescued from a burning 25-foot sailboat anchored off Coquina Key Tuesday morning.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue reported that one woman received 1st and 2nd degree burns to 15 percent of her body from the fire which was reported around 11:35 a.m.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported that the woman was transported to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert.

SPFR is currently working the fire on the boat which was anchored 50 to 70 feet offshore on Tampa Bay. The cause of the fire is unknown.

