Person killed in apparent industrial accident at Port of Tampa

Tampa Police investigate an apparent industrial accident where a person was hit by a vehicle at Port of Tampa. (Photo: Sky10)

TAMPA -- Tampa Police are investigating a possible industrial accident at the Port of Tampa where an individual was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Sky10 flew over the scene near Maritime Boulevard where a body was seen between a dump truck and an excavator.

There were no further details released about the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death.

