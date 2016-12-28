WTSP
Person killed in apparent industrial accident at Port of Tampa

Tampa PD is investigating the death of a person who was struck by a industrial vehicle at the Port of Tampa.

10News Staff , WTSP 9:06 AM. EST December 28, 2016

TAMPA -- Tampa Police are investigating a possible industrial accident at the Port of Tampa where an individual was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Sky10 flew over the scene near Maritime Boulevard where a body was seen between a dump truck and an excavator.

There were no further details released about the identity of the victim or the circumstances surrounding their death.

