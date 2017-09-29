Person of interest sought in Florida woman's disappearance

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Police released a photo of a man they called a person of interest after a woman disappeared Wednesday in Winter Park.

Winter Park police said Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56, of Altamonte Springs, was last seen on surveillance video leaving her dentist’s office in Winter Park at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Fulflord, a wife, mother of two and grandmother, vanished "under suspicious circumstances.

Robert Fulford, Jennifer's husband, told News 6 that after he got home Wednesday evening, Altamonte Springs police came to his door to tell him that his wife's boss had reported her missing.

Jennifer Fulford, who works as a nanny, did not pick up a client's child from school, which is odd behavior because she is never late.

"She never picked him up from school, and I haven't heard from her since. I can't get her on her cellphone. Her phone is off. She's not answering texts," Fulford said. "She's the nicest lady, most responsible lady on the planet, and it's just not like her to disappear."

Fulford said $300, the maximum amount allowed, was withdrawn from her Wells Fargo bank account at noon Wednesday.

Police released several photos Thursday night of a man they called a person of interest in the case.

Fulford's husband said that his wife had planned to fly to Dallas tonight at 7 p.m. to see her first granddaughter, who was just born.

When Fulford's boss returned to his home, "He found her purse in the bathroom on the floor, but her phone, her keys and her wallet were gone," Fulford's husband said.

Fulford drives a gray 2015 Hyundai SUV with the Florida tag IKZB52 and her vehicle is also missing, police said.

Fulford was described as a white woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

The new grandmother's disappearance is also a concern to neighbors in Winter Park, because the home where she worked is less than a half mile from Winter Park Police Headquarters.

"It's very scary because I live right down the road here. I live in the neighborhood," said neighbor Mike Lowlry.

Anyone with information about Fulford’s whereabouts or the man pictured above is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or Crime Line at 407-423-TIPS.

This story originally appeared on ClickOrlando’s website.

