NEW YORK - The FBI says it's no longer looking for a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster seeking the public's help with information about the man. But at a news conference later FBI Assistant Director in Charge Bill Sweeney said, "We've found him, and we'll leave it at that."

He didn't elaborate on why authorities were seeking the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people, before police shot him.

He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was ordered detained. He didn't enter a plea. His lawyers didn't seek bail.

The second man is identified as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, born Nov. 5, 1984. Like suspect Saipov, Kadirov is from Uzbekistan. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.

Kadirov, like the suspect, has a listed Tampa address.

An investigation is underway after two Americans, five Argentine nationals and a Belgian were killed when an attacker plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in New York City on Tuesday, authorities said. One of the dead was a young mother, and others were classmates who traveled to New York to celebrate 30 years since their high school graduation.

The suspect in Tuesday's deadly terror attack in New York City was known to U.S. authorities because his name was associated with the subjects of other FBI counterterrorism investigations in 2015, an intelligence source said, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.

The intelligence source said the suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, had some contact with those individuals, who were considered radicalized extremists. One of the individuals was Uzbek.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report

