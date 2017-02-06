Pet food recall issued after five dogs sickened, one dies

A voluntary recall has been issued for a dog and cat food sold in several states, including Florida.

The recall is for Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food, and because of a potential contaminant Pentobarbital in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus.

According to the recall, Pentobarbital can cause side effects like drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or in some cases, death.

The states included are Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and were manufactured the week of June 6 – June 13, 2016.

1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

So far, five dogs have become ill and one has died after eating the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

if consumers still have cans with the aforementioned lot numbers, he or she should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-847-537-0102 between 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Central Time, Monday - Friday.

