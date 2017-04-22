Petition calls for City of Tampa's flag to be pulled down, replaced

The City of Tampa flag has been around for 77 years.

Did you know Tampa has a flag?

If you did, did you know there are people who don't like it?

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, a petition has been started at change.org to redesign the flag, which has been around for 77 years.

The petition says the flag is "poorly designed" and "does not represent the unique cultural and historical identity of the city of Tampa."

It calls for a competition to design a new flag.

The petition has 59 supporters.

