Phishing scam hits Manatee school district; W-2 info compromised

A Tampa Bay-area school district was the target of a phishing scam, and now information from employees’ W-2 forms have been compromised.

A letter went out to employees of the Manatee school district notifying them of the attack. It’s the same scam that has been hitting other school districts, hospitals and organizations across the country.

Here’s how the scam works – Cybercriminals disguise an email to make it appear as if it is from an organization executive. The email is sent to an employee in the payroll or human resources departments, asking for a list of all employees and their W-2s.



According to the IRS, the cybercriminal will follow up with an “executive” email to the payroll or comptroller, asking that a wire transfer also be made to a certain account. Although not tax related, the wire transfer scam is being coupled with the W-2 scam email, and some companies have lost both employees’ W-2s and thousands of dollars due to wire transfers.

The Manatee school district is looking into a protection service, and has contacted the IRS and FBI to investigate.

