WTSP
Close

PHOTOS: Pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla!

Gasparilla parade on Bayshore Blvd.

WTSP 6:41 PM. EST January 28, 2017

The familiar sound of cannons in Tampa Bay today meant one thing -- Gasparilla!  

Below are photos from Saturday's pirate invasion in downtown Tampa.  If you're viewing this on our news app, tap here to see the pics.  

Hundreds of  swashbucklers aboard the 'Jose Gasparilla' pirate ship came into Tampa   right on time for their annual invasion.  

The festival, named after mythical pirate Jose Gaspar and his Mystic Krewe, was in full swing after  invasion.  Revelers wearing their pirate best lined the streets of downtown Tampa for the annual Gasparilla day parade and street festival.

If you were there, we want to see your photos.  Send them to us at 10News@wtsp.com.

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories