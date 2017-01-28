PHOTOS: Pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla!

The familiar sound of cannons in Tampa Bay today meant one thing -- Gasparilla!
Below are photos from Saturday's pirate invasion in downtown Tampa. If you're viewing this on our news app, tap here to see the pics.
Hundreds of swashbucklers aboard the 'Jose Gasparilla' pirate ship came into Tampa right on time for their annual invasion.
The festival, named after mythical pirate Jose Gaspar and his Mystic Krewe, was in full swing after invasion. Revelers wearing their pirate best lined the streets of downtown Tampa for the annual Gasparilla day parade and street festival.
Bead catching is a talent 💁🏼#Gasparilla @GasparTampa @CityofTampa pic.twitter.com/HeWj5oeupX— Hilary Zalla (@HilaryZalla10) January 28, 2017
Put your hands up if you are cold!#gasparillatampa @NatassjaLeyba pic.twitter.com/8NX5oG1JEO— Jonathan Petramala (@jpetramala) January 28, 2017
My first #Gasparilla. Only half for me this year. Off to @10NewsWTSP for the 6pm news. #Fun #Frozen #WTSP pic.twitter.com/SVmo3t6lGV— Ric Kearbey⚡️WTSP (@RicTampaBay) January 28, 2017
Tampa's finest @TampaPD entertaining the people at #Gasparilla! #WTSP pic.twitter.com/kSoatR7KVI— Ric Kearbey⚡️WTSP (@RicTampaBay) January 28, 2017
