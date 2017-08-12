WTSP
PHOTOS: Violence erupts in Charlottesville, Va.

WTSP 4:35 PM. EDT August 12, 2017

Violence broke out on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday between white nationalists and counter-protesters   Multiple people have been injured and one person killed.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency, and President Trump has condemned the violence.

Below are photos of the violence in Virginia.  If you're viewing on our app, tap here to see them.

