PHOTOS: What are the six venomous snakes in Florida?

Thinkstock

According to the University of Florida, there are 50 species of snakes found in Florida, however only 6 are venomous and could be dangerous to people.



1. Copperhead

2. Cottonmouth

3. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

4. Canebreak Rattlesnake

5. Pygmy Rattlesnake

6. Coral Snake

These are the snakes you should know how to identify and what to do if you see one.

10 News reporter Jenny Dean is gathering this important information and will have it for you tonight at 5:30.

© 2017 WTSP-TV