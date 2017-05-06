Pick up a pet today, and get the adoption fee waived!

Ready for that new family pet? If you pick one up today at the SPCA Tampa Bay, adoption fees are waived!

It’s happening until 6pm today. Just stop by the SPCA at 9099 130th Avenue N. in Largo to take advantage of the waived fees.

And once you do adopt, send a photo of you and your new family pet to 10News@wtsp.com or post using #SeeItOn10, and we’ll post the photos to our social media pages.

