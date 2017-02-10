Pickles the pooch plucked from North Port pipe

A North Port Public Works employee holds Pickles after his rescue. (Photo: North Port Police Department)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- An oblong pooch named Pickles found himself in quite the jam Friday when he became stuck in a drain on Friday.

The mutt, which appears to have a little bit of Dachshund in him, apparently chased a tortoise into an weiner dog-sized pipe. Pickles got in, but couldn't get out.

North Port Police thanked Pickles' valiant rescuers: North Port Public Works employees Rick St. Louis and John Hodge and Ofc. Jarred Fegan from NPPD.

Pickles was all smiles once he saw the light of day, as evidenced by NPPD photos from the scene.





NPPD said that the tortoise was unharmed in the incident and remained safe in the drain.

