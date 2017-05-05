Pilot dies in Clearwater plane crash

A pilot has died after his plane crashed Friday in Clearwater, officials said.

The crash happened at Clearwater Airpark, and the pilot was the only occupant of the plane.

The aircraft crashed and landed on its top.

One person is dead afte a plane crash. (Photo: Clearwater Fire Rescue)

Officials are asking anyone who heard or saw anything unusual before the plane crash to call Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242.

