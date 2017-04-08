One person is dead after a plane crash at a Seminole County airport on Saturday.

Our news partners at WKMG report the small plane crashed about 12:52 p.m. on the runway at Sanford International Airport.

An airport official said the plane had just been restored by the pilot, and this was its maiden voyage. The name of the pilot has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

A portion of the runway was closed after the crash, but the main runway was not affected.

The FAA released a statement:

A Piper PA12 aircraft veered off the runway and burst into flames as it was departing Orlando Sanford International Aircraft at about 1 pm today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the pilot, the only person on board. The FAA will investigate.

