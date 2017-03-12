Pilot uninjured after crashing into Tampa Bay

A 55-year-old man drowned Saturday morning after he collapsed while operating the Sun Sports parasail boat.

TAMPA -- First responders are on scene of a downed plane in the waters off Peter O. Knight airport on Davis Islands in Tampa.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, only one person was aboard the plane at the time of the crash around 1:37 p.m.

The pilot was pulled from the water from nearby boaters and is reportedly uninjured, according to Tampa Police Department.

HCSO said that the plane experienced a loss of power after takeoff and landed in the water.

TPD Marine units will assist in pulling the plane out of Tampa Bay.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV