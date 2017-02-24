Pinellas corporal recovering after inmate assault

A detention deputy remains in the hospital after he was assaulted by an inmate this week, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cpl. David Wall and Deputy Corey Bailey entered Roy Collin's single cell housing unit to conduct a routine search of the cell. Upon entry, Collin struck Bailey in the upper chest, deputies said.

Detectives said Wall tried to restrain Collin, and during the struggle Wall fell, striking the left side of his torso on the toilet inside the cell.

Wall was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what were thought to be non-life threatening injuries. On Friday, however, his condition worsened, and he underwent three surgeries for broken ribs and a ruptured spleen. He is in stable condition,

Collin, of St. Petersburg, has been charged with one count of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

He was originally booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Jan. 20 for one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to jail records, Collin has been arrested numerous times on charges including lewd and lascivious exposure, public urination and battery.

The investigation continues.



(© 2017 WTSP)