Pinellas deputies seek missing man

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies are seeking a man they believe may be endangered.

Rang Truong, 34, was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 27 near Derby Lane, 490 Gandy Blvd. N. in unincorporated St. Petersburg. He was agitated when he exited a family member's vehicle and left the area on foot.

Truong is from out of state and is not familiar with the St. Petersburg area.



Detectives said that he suffers from mental health-related issues and is without his prescribed medication.

has been entered as missing endangered into the FCIC/NCIC database.



Truong is Asian, approximately 5-foot-8 and140 pounds, with black short straight hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and red shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement.

