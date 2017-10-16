Pinellas deputy accused of inviting woman he arrested to his home

A Pinellas County deputy was fired today for allegedly offering to pay an woman he arrested and her friend to come to his house.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Deputy Brian Britt, 45, met the women last December at a home in Oldsmar. He was there to arrest her on a domestic battery charge out of St. Petersburg.

The Times reports she answered the door wearing a towel and invited him inside. Once inside, he reportedly saw her 21-year-old friend naked in the shower. Britt arrested the woman, but then reportedly took her to a park and removed her from her handcuffs and engaged in “flirtatious conversation.”

Minutes after the woman was released from jail, Britt called her on his department phone. During that call, Britt allegedly invited her to come to his home. Britt also reportedly said for the woman to bring her friend who he had seen in the shower.

