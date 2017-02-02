Pinellas deputy fired after sleeping with colleagues

(Photo: Source: pcsoweb.com)

A Pinellas County deputy was fired after an investigation into his relationship with two female colleagues uncovered other policy violations.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Scott Nichols was fired Friday after an investigation discovered he had met with a married female deputy in an unoccupied room at the county jail. The female deputy, Ashley Wheatley, was suspended for 40 hours.

The other female deputy, who was also married, received eight hours of suspension.

The investigation also found Nichols had allowed eight detention deputies to play games, sleep and wrestle on the job, and often took part or recorded the activity on his cellphone.

For more details, read The Times story.

(© 2017 WTSP)