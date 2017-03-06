Pinellas detectives seek shoplifting suspect

Pinellas deputies are seeking this man.

Pinellas detectives are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a grand theft suspect who stole nearly $2,700 worth of merchandise from a Target store.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the store, at about 7:58 p.m. Jan. 12 and placed in his cart multiple baby items, and electronic items, including five Bose Solo 5 sound bars, an August electronic smart locking device, an Arlo HD security camera, and a Google Home Device.

Detectives say the suspect left the store without paying for the merchandise, then left in a dark sedan, unknown make or model.

The suspect was seen Feb. 24 entering a black pick-up truck of unknown make or model.

The suspect is a white man, 25-30 years of age, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs, with short blonde or light brown hai. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark colored pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Burglary/Pawn Unit Detective J. Moren at (727) 582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

The investigation is continuing.

