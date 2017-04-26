Pinellas law enforcement takes part in Torch Run for Special Olympics

Members of the Clearwater Police Department are taking part in the Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Law enforcement officers from across Pinellas County are participating in the Torch Run for Special Olympics Wednesday morning.

Officers will leave Del Oro Park on McMullen Booth Road at about 12:45 p.m., bound for Paul B. Stephens Exceptional School, 2935 County Road 193. At the school, an officer hands the torch to a student or helps the student run with the torch for the final steps.

Click here to donate to Special Olympics.

The officers and support team collect funds along the run through donations and the sale of T-shirts and hats.

Afterward, officers interact with the students gathered for the celebration and pose for pictures as well.

