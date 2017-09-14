Pinellas Park assisted-living facility evacuated because of no A/C

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- An assisted living facility in Pinellas Park was evacuated Thursday. Residents were inside in 85-degree heat.

It happened at Good Hope of Pinellas on 65th Way. Thirty people of all ages were evacuated form the facility, the oldest being 104. They had reportedly been without air-conditioning since Hurricane Irma went through.

Vans took them to Bristol Court in St. Petersburg. This comes on the heels of eight people dying at a nursing home without air conditioning in South Florida earlier this week.

Right now, there are no law requiring assisted living facilities to have generator backup power. So what is being done to keep tragedies like the one in South Florida from happening again?

We spoke with Florida State Senator Darryl Rouson to find out why nursing homes and assisted living facilities aren’t given priority with power companies like hospitals are.

“They should have some priority, as well as we might want to suggest or make law that they have backup generators, backup systems in case main systems like air conditioning and electricity fail,” he told us.

He also told us he’s going to push for it in the next legislative session.

We’ll keep you posted.



© 2017 WTSP-TV