Pinellas Park police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fatal crash on the 5500 block of 110th Avenue North.

Staff , WTSP 5:08 AM. EDT May 30, 2017

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning.

Fire rescue personnel pronounced a man driving a motorcycle dead on the 5500 block of 110th Avenue North around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities believe the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a parked vehicle.

110th Avenue North is closed between 56th Lane and 58th Street on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

