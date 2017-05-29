Pinellas Park police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

A young boy is hospitalized after being shot Monday morning.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning.

Fire rescue personnel pronounced a man driving a motorcycle dead on the 5500 block of 110th Avenue North around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities believe the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a parked vehicle.

110th Avenue North is closed between 56th Lane and 58th Street on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

