Pinellas Park woman missing since Wednesday

Cara Ann Sanford was last seen with her dog.

Pinellas Park police are asking the public to help locate a missing woman who may be endangered.

Cara Ann Sanford, 48, was last seen leaving her residence about noon Wednesday with her small dog. She was driving a gold 2014 Hyundai Elantra SE Sport with Florida tag GLTH93.





This is a vehicle similar to the one Cara Sanford is driving. (Photo: Lynch, Michael)

Sanford is believed to not have her medications and is known to suffer from blackouts and other medical conditions. Investigators don't believe her missing status to be the result of suspicious activity and are only trying to locate her whereabouts and return her home safely to her family.

Sanford is known to have family in Michigan and has frequented the Palm Harbor area as well.

She is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department.

(© 2017 WTSP)