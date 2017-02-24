Pinellas teen eager to aid Syrian refugees

Oliver Hess has a passion for helping others, whether down the street or on a different continent.

Oliver is a student at Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg. Each year, its eighth-graders must come up with a 'passion project,' something deeply meaningful to them personally.

"I decided I wanted to help resettle a Syrian refugee family here in Florida," Oliver said of his project.



He knows President Donald Trump's plan to sign another executive order barring Syrian refugees will make his mission difficult but is undeterred. He's already got a place for new arrivals to stay, he just needs a family. So he's reached out to several groups for help.

"Hopefully I can start the process soon," he said.



Hess also sent a letter to members of Congress. That resulted in a response from U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Crist invited Oliver to be his guest on Tuesday as President Trump addresses Congress for the first time.



"I was really excited but I thought 'Wow, that is fabulous," said Kristine Grant, Oliver's school advisor.



"I'd like to see him experience Washington first. I think that, in and of itself, will give him perspectives more than you can teach in a classroom."

Oliver is a good reminder that no voice is too small to have an impact, or too young to carry conviction.

"Race and religion should not be the determining factor of having a better life," he said.

Oliver said his parents are just as excited as he is for his trip to D.C.

