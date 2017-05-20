Plane crashes in middle of Pasco lake

A pilot is all right after crashing his aircraft into the middle of a lake, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials say.
Crews were sent to Lake Thomas in Land O' Lakes on Saturday afternoon after a call about an ultra-light aircraft that had crashed.
Bystanders used boats to rescue the pilot from the plane, which was almost submerged by the time rescue crews had arrived.
The pilot was not injured.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs