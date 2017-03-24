1 dead after plane crashes into house in Cobb County

Courtesy of David Murchison (Photo: Courtesy of David Murchison)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials confirm that one person is dead after a plane flying from Wilmington, Del. crashed into a Marietta home Friday evening.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Friday. Details are still very limited but fire crews are on the scene and video shows dark smoke rising from above the site of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the crash involved an aircraft en-route to Fulton County Airport. Spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said that the aircraft went down east of Cobb County International Airport/McCollum Field.

The aircraft was a Cessna Citation I, she said. The FAA is heading to the scene to investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board will also be working to determine the cause of the accident.

Jessica Jordan and Jesse Mhoon were driving from Canton near the Town Center Mall when she spotted the plane from the corner of her eye.

"It was leaning on its side and disappeared behind trees," she told 11Alive's Mike Navin. "Three seconds later I heard it crash and then smoke just came out of nowhere."

Mhoon said the plane was falling sideways with its left wing pointed downward. He said it looked like it didn't have any control.

It's not yet clear why the aircraft went down, but right now it appears that the pilot was the only fatality.

