Plane crashes near Polk church; nurses jump in to help

A pilot was seriously injured Sunday when his plane struck several vehicles near a Polk County church that was holding services. Two nurses from the church provided first aid to the pilot.

It happened around noon in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Griffin Road off Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road in Bartow.

The plane cut through a utility pole, struck some vehicles and then hit and flipped a Jeep Passport, according to Kevin Watler, PIO for Polk County Fire Rescue.

The pastor said he thought it was a lightning strike, but then a church member told him that a plane had crashed, Watler said.

The pilot was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

At this point, there's no word of any other injuries.

Here is info on the plane from Flight Aware: 2005 Cirrus owned by M3 Aero Inc. in Wilmington, D.E.

Investigators are on the scene now, trying to determine why the plane crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.

