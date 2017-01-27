Plane's landing gear collapses during landing in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FLA. - There were scary moments in Clearwater Friday morning as a plane’s landing gear collapsed when the aircraft touched down.

The Beechcraft Bonanza was landing at Clearwater Airport at around 10:45am when it happened. Fortunately, there were no injuries or fuel leakage.



This photo was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

