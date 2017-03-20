Plant City teen allegedly steals car then rams deputies' car

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A teenage boy is accused of stealing a car and intentionally ramming a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol vehicle on Sunday.

Around 1:10 p.m., deputies were alerted to a stolen Chrysler in the Walden Lake subdivision and saw the 16-year-old Plant City boy driving north on Timberlane Drive.

The teen, whom we will not identify, and an unknown passenger turned onto a dead end roundabout and were cornered by HCSO deputies.

According to the report, the teen accelerated toward the deputies' patrol car and hit it. Then he and the passenger exited the vehicle and attempted to run away. The teen driver stopped and turned around behind a residence on Kilmer Avenue and did not comply with the deputy's commands.

HCSO said the teen was in an "aggressive stance" which led to the deputy using an electronic control device on the teenager. The boy then submitted to arrest and was charged with resisting an officer without violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The deputies were not injured in the crash.

Detectives are still attempting to locate the passenger who fled the scene. If you have information on the individual, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

© 2017 WTSP-TV