WTSP
Close

Play the ball where it lies? Maybe not this time

This video is from Saturday, as an errant shot went straight towards a gator.

10News staff , WTSP 11:31 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. -- Play the ball where it lies, right?  There are some exceptions, like when a gator takes off with your golf ball!

That’s what happened over the weekend at the Long Marsh golf course in Charlotte County.  Dan McNamara was playing with a friend Saturday when someone hit a ball straight for a gator that was sunning itself.

The gator didn't seem phased by the errant shot.  In fact, the gator ate the ball and backed right up into the water!

Just life on the links in Florida.
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Gator pulled from storm drain in Oldsmar

WTSP

Dozens of alligators attract hikers at Myakka River State Park

WTSP

VIDEO: Gators lounging around in Manatee

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories