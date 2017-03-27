Play the ball where it lies? Maybe not this time

CHARLOTTE CO., Fla. -- Play the ball where it lies, right? There are some exceptions, like when a gator takes off with your golf ball!

That’s what happened over the weekend at the Long Marsh golf course in Charlotte County. Dan McNamara was playing with a friend Saturday when someone hit a ball straight for a gator that was sunning itself.

The gator didn't seem phased by the errant shot. In fact, the gator ate the ball and backed right up into the water!

Just life on the links in Florida.



© 2017 WTSP-TV