Missing Marion County woman found safe

Wanda J. Skrinski was last seen driving a 2003 yellow Mustang convertible with a black top with license plate RDP0NY.

OCALA, Fla. -- UPDATE: She's been found and is safe!

Please help find a missing Marion County woman last seen on Saturday.

Investigators say Wanda J. Skrinski has made contact with friends and family, saying she’s been driving around since noon Saturday, but doesn’t know where she is.

She has dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Wanda was last seen driving a 2003 yellow Mustang convertible with a black top with license plate RDP0NY. She was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Deputies have been able to get her on the phone, but she can’t provide them with her location.

If you see Want or the car, please contact police immediately.

