Please help find missing Hillsborough Co. man with special needs

Deputies need your help to find a missing special needs man.

They say Judan Robert Luis, 21, left the Human Development Center at 6620 Stark Road in Seffner at around 2:30am Saturday and hasn’t returned. They say he has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and doesn’t have his medication.

Judan is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He was possibly wearing a Buccaneers jersey, faded blue jeans and brown cowboy boots. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

