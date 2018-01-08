Please help find missing pregnant Florida woman

Deputies need your help to find a missing pregnant woman who hasn’t been seen since last month.

They’re looking for Chrystal Terry of Marion County. She was last seen leaving her home on Southeast 30th Avenue in Summerfield. She was wearing a black tank top, orange and gray yoga pants and white shoes.

Chrystal is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 126 pounds. She’s got blue eyes and blonde hair.

She left her cell phone and purse behind.

Chrystal was 20 weeks pregnant and reportedly has health issues.

If you know where she is, call 911.

