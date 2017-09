A missing child alert has been issued for a Sarasota teen.

Jabez Spann, 14, has been missing since September 4. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds\. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt.

If you have any information about him, you’re asked to call Sarasota police at 941-366-8000.

