Lost stuffed bear Rufus to be reunited with owner

*****UPDATE 1:58 p.m. January 10, 2017*****
The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport has located Rufus the missing stuffed bear, according to the airport's Twitter account.
@klariviere3 - We found #Rufus! We have your contact info from when you called our hotline. We'll DM you. @browardsheriff #FLLShooting https://t.co/mJOq9h4AJ7— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 10, 2017
The plea for the stuffed bear, which was lost amidst the chaotic mass shooting on January 7, was posted by the Broward Sheriff's Office after the family asked for help.
@browardsheriff Looking for Rufus from Terminal2 D8. Crying daughter cannot sleep. #FLLshooting help! pic.twitter.com/fMoVPwiFq5— Lariviere (@klariviere3) January 9, 2017
According to Miami Fox affiliate WSVN, Rufus will be reunited with his family later today. A tweet from the family confirmed that they will go to the airport to claim the stuffed bear.
ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS BELOW
Last week’s horrific shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport terrified the nation. Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area, and several more wounded.
As people ran for cover, many people left their belongings behind. One little girl left her stuffed teddy bear Rufus behind and the child’s family tweeted to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to help them find it.
The child’s parent tweeted that their daughter can’t sleep without it.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office shared the tweet, asking for any help to find Rufus.
If you’ve seen the stuffed bear, please contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
