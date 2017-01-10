WTSP
Lost stuffed bear Rufus to be reunited with owner

10News Staff , WTSP 2:08 PM. EST January 10, 2017

*****UPDATE 1:58 p.m. January 10, 2017*****

The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport has located Rufus the missing stuffed bear, according to the airport's Twitter account.

The plea for the stuffed bear, which was lost amidst the chaotic mass shooting on January 7, was posted by the Broward Sheriff's Office after the family asked for help.

According to Miami Fox affiliate WSVN, Rufus will be reunited with his family later today. A tweet from the family confirmed that they will go to the airport to claim the stuffed bear.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS BELOW

Last week’s horrific shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport terrified the nation. Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area, and several more wounded.

As people ran for cover, many people left their belongings behind.  One little girl left her stuffed teddy bear Rufus behind and the child’s family tweeted to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to help them find it.

The child’s parent tweeted that their daughter can’t sleep without it.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office shared the tweet, asking for any help to find Rufus.

If you’ve seen the stuffed bear, please contact the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. 

