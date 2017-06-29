'Please just stop': Republicans plead with Trump over Mika Brzezinski tweets

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Television journalists Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend the 101st Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

House Speaker Paul Ryan, three GOP senators and a GOP congresswoman on Thursday condemned President Trump for his Twitter attacks on the hosts of Morning Joe.

While it isn't unusual for the president to attack people on Twitter, his Thursday morning tweets insulting Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski drew particular ire from his fellow Republicans.

On the Hill, Ryan told reporters, "Obviously I don't see that as an appropriate comment... What we're trying to do around here is improve the tone, the civility of the debate. And this obviously doesn't help do that."

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma criticized the president's attacks on Twitter:

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.

— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 29, 2017

On the President's tweets this morning → pic.twitter.com/tJJqsV8KCb — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 29, 2017



They were joined in their denouncement by Rep. Lynn Jenkins of Kansas:

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

