Police: 12-year-old boy jumps from overpass in suicide attempt, kills driver below

Murugi Thande, WUSA 5:53 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Virginia State Police are investigating a suicide attempt by a 12-year-old boy who jumped from an interstate overpass, killing the driver below.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Marisa Harris of Olney, Maryland. Harris was a graduate student at Marymount University who wanted to help kids combating depression.

According to police, Harris was driving her 2005 Ford Escape, traveling east on I-66, when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass in Fairfax County, incapacitating her.

A man, who police say was in the passenger's seat, took control of the car and steered it off of the interstate.

Police responded to the accident at 4:18 p.m. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The front-seat passenger was not injured.

Police transported the 12-year-old boy to Fairfax Inova Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

