Police: 12-year-old boy jumps from overpass in suicide attempt, kills driver below

Marisa Harris

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Virginia State Police are investigating a suicide attempt by a 12-year-old boy who jumped from an interstate overpass, killing the driver below.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Marisa Harris of Olney, Maryland. Harris was a graduate student at Marymount University who wanted to help kids combating depression.

Mom sent this photo of 22yo Marisa Harris. Says Harris was in Marymount U's grad program & wanted to help kids like the 12yo involved @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CNW7cO08Mv — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

Just heartbreaking. I talked to mom, who was incredibly kind. Told me Marisa wanted to help kids like this 12yo. https://t.co/4ykXu92oiQ — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

According to police, Harris was driving her 2005 Ford Escape, traveling east on I-66, when the boy jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass in Fairfax County, incapacitating her.

A man, who police say was in the passenger's seat, took control of the car and steered it off of the interstate.

Police responded to the accident at 4:18 p.m. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The front-seat passenger was not injured.

Police transported the 12-year-old boy to Fairfax Inova Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

