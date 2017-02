Police need your help to find a missing St. Petersburg man.

Robert Allen, 80, is missing and believed to be driving a 2003 silver Toyota Solara with Florida licens eplate L621JK. The car was last seen heading southbound on the Sunshine Skyway early Friday morning.

Police say he may be heading to Vero Beach. Police ask that you call 727-893-7780 if you've seen him.

