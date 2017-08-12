Police ask for help to find missing Seffner woman with Alzheimer's

Police need your help to find a missing Hillsborough County woman.

Carol Nigro of Seffner was last seen by her son yesterday at around 6am at her home. When her son returned from work at around 6:30pm, she was gone, along with her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. Her car has a Florida license plate K004AQ

Nigro suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease. She’s been reported missing three times before.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Carol Nigro is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200.



