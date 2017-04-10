Police: Bar fight leaves man dead, another charged

Mario Renard Stephens left the bar in a vehicle but was found later. he is charged with manslaughter. Pinellas County jail photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 32-year-old man has been charged in the death of another after they got into a fight while playing pool at a bar.

About 12:52 p.m. Sunday, Vincent Hollingsworth was playing pool with Mario Renard Stephens at the Stinger Bar, 2222 49th Street S., according to St. Petersburg police.

The men argued, and then Hollingsworth struck Stephens multiple times in the face with a cue ball.

Two bouncers broke up the fight and separated the duo. Stephens then came up behind Hollingsworth and struck Hollingsworth over the head with a beer bottle.

Hollingsworth stumbled backward while the bouncers attempted to hold Stephens back. Stephens was able to get around the bouncers and struck Hollingsworth several more times with the beer bottle and his fist.

Hollingsworth fell, striking his head on the pool table.

Paramedics transported Hollingsworth to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m. Monday.

Stephens left the bar in a vehicle but was found later. he is charged with manslaughter.

© 2017 WTSP-TV