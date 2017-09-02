Police called out after rapper's Ybor show canceled

Hundreds of people had to be turned away after a concert was canceled in Ybor City.

Law enforcement was called out when hundreds of music fans protested after a free show featuring a controversial rapper was canceled Saturday night in Ybor City.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, rapper XXXtentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was to play a free concert at the Orpheum, 1915 E. 7th Ave. To get into the concert, however, fans needed to RSVP and get a ticket because the venue only holds 725 people. There were 600 tickets distributed.

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

XXXtentacion, however, tweeted out that the show was free and for all ages.

More than 2,000 people showed up to try to get to the show Saturday, and there was no way to accommodate the crowd.

Tampa police spoke with the promoters, and the show was canceled.

XXXtentacion left the venue in his vehicle through the crowd, which was further angered. Tampa police were called to disperse the crowd.

Despite social media reports that tear gas was used, Tampa police said that was not the case.

This is not the rapper's first brush with controversy.

The rapper has been arrested in the past for charges ranging from assaulting a pregnant woman to armed home invasion, according to our partners at The Tampa Bay Times.

Previous shows have ended with violence, and last week his Instgrammed a video of what appeared to be his own suicide.

© 2017 WTSP-TV